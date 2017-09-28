East Coast Investment Grade Income Fund (NASDAQ:ECF_UN:CA) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 13th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, October 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “East Coast Investment Grade Income Fund (ECF_UN:CA) Declares Dividend of $0.05” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/28/east-coast-investment-grade-income-fund-ecf_unca-declares-dividend-of-0-05.html.

Receive News & Ratings for East Coast Investment Grade Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Coast Investment Grade Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.