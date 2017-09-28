E.On Se (EOAN) Given a €10.40 Price Target at Independent Research GmbH

Independent Research GmbH set a €10.40 ($12.38) price target on E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on EOAN. Nord/LB set a €9.20 ($10.95) price objective on E.On Se and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Commerzbank Ag set a €7.20 ($8.57) price objective on E.On Se and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €9.00 ($10.71) price objective on E.On Se and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank AG set a €8.00 ($9.52) price objective on E.On Se and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €8.60 ($10.24) price objective on E.On Se and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. E.On Se has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €9.88 ($11.76).

E.On Se (EOAN) traded up 0.032% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €9.379. 20,226 shares of the company were exchanged. E.On Se has a 52 week low of €6.00 and a 52 week high of €9.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €9.27 and its 200-day moving average price is €8.15. The stock’s market capitalization is €20.33 billion.

