Dow Chemical Co (DOW) Position Held by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA continued to hold its stake in Dow Chemical Co (NYSE:DOW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Dow Chemical were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dow Chemical by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,191,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,158,905,000 after buying an additional 5,722,128 shares during the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dow Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,688,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dow Chemical by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 11,864,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $753,847,000 after buying an additional 3,066,049 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Dow Chemical by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,592,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $674,160,000 after buying an additional 2,237,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Dow Chemical by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,503,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $985,078,000 after buying an additional 1,638,866 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Dow Chemical Co (NYSE:DOW) remained flat at $66.65 during midday trading on Thursday. 43,802,070 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $81.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.79 and its 200 day moving average is $63.46. Dow Chemical Co has a 12-month low of $51.57 and a 12-month high of $67.50.
Dow Chemical (NYSE:DOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.60 billion. Dow Chemical had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dow Chemical Co will post $4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Dow Chemical’s payout ratio is 76.99%.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on DOW shares. BidaskClub upgraded Dow Chemical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. Cowen and Company reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Dow Chemical in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dow Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dow Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Dow Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.62.
