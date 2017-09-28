Dougherty & Co Increases Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) Price Target to $170.00

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) had its price target upped by Dougherty & Co from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Dougherty & Co’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.50% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS AG reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 17th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday. Imperial Capital raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $137.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Vetr lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.90 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.04.

Get Palo Alto Networks Inc. alerts:

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) traded up 0.125% on Thursday, reaching $140.095. 413,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $107.31 and a 52-week high of $165.69. The firm’s market cap is $12.87 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.34 and its 200 day moving average is $126.14.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The network technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.92). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 12.57% and a negative return on equity of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $509.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post $3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Dougherty & Co Increases Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) Price Target to $170.00” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/28/dougherty-co-increases-palo-alto-networks-inc-panw-price-target-to-170-00.html.

In other news, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 1,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total value of $227,924.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,718.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Mark Anderson sold 44,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.10, for a total transaction of $6,357,789.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 176,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,227,099. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,001 shares of company stock valued at $11,014,834 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Waldron LP lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 105.2% in the first quarter. Waldron LP now owns 12,850 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 6,587 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 9.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 240,802 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,134,000 after acquiring an additional 21,780 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth about $1,405,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 16.9% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,757 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,086,000 after acquiring an additional 10,360 shares during the last quarter. 77.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc offers a next-generation security platform. The Company’s security platform consists of three elements: Next-Generation Firewall, Advanced Endpoint Protection and Threat Intelligence Cloud. Its Next-Generation Firewall delivers application, user and content visibility and control, as well as protection against network-based cyber threats integrated within the firewall through its hardware and software architecture.

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.