Derwent London Plc (DLN) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) currently has a GBX 3,010 ($40.48) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DLN. Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,457 ($46.49) price target on shares of Derwent London Plc in a report on Monday, September 11th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,650 ($35.64) price target on shares of Derwent London Plc in a report on Monday, September 11th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($48.41) price target on shares of Derwent London Plc in a report on Monday. HSBC Holdings plc upped their price target on Derwent London Plc from GBX 2,817 ($37.88) to GBX 3,053 ($41.06) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($39.00) price target on shares of Derwent London Plc in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Derwent London Plc has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,961.82 ($39.83).

Shares of Derwent London Plc (LON DLN) traded down 0.22% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2752.00. The company had a trading volume of 129,796 shares. Derwent London Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 2,341.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 3,021.00. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 3.07 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,795.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,793.80.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a GBX 17.33 ($0.23) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%.

Derwent London Plc Company Profile

Derwent London plc is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment trust (REIT) operating in central London region. The Company owns and manages a portfolio of approximately 6.2 million square feet located in over 15 villages in London’s West End and City borders and focus on middle market rents. The Company’s property portfolio includes investment property, owner-occupied property and trading property.

