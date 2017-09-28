Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Shares Sold by GMT Capital Corp

GMT Capital Corp reduced its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,553,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 444,400 shares during the period. Delta Air Lines makes up about 1.8% of GMT Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. GMT Capital Corp owned approximately 0.21% of Delta Air Lines worth $86,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2,951.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,260,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,080,189,000 after acquiring an additional 43,777,555 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 5,815,030.8% during the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 4,535,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $208,465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535,724 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 85.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,039,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $323,542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245,791 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth about $158,224,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 77.6% during the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 5,364,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $288,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343,531 shares during the period. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DAL shares. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Delta Air Lines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Imperial Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Vetr raised Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.47.

In other news, VP Craig M. Meynard sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $276,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,968.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $3,695,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 239,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,203,902.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 191,000 shares of company stock valued at $287,440 and sold 75,700 shares valued at $4,171,150. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE DAL) traded up 1.17% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,455,062 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.10. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.91 and a 12-month high of $55.75. Delta Air Lines also was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors bought 8,778 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 113% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,113 put options.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.81 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post $5.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout the United States and across the world. The Company’s segments include Airline and Refinery. The Company’s route network is centered around a system of hub, international gateway and airports that the Company operates in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St.

