Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Given “Overweight” Rating at J P Morgan Chase & Co

J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DAL. Barclays PLC began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. BidaskClub cut Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wolfe Research raised Delta Air Lines from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vetr cut Delta Air Lines from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $55.68 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.47.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE DAL) traded up 1.38% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,601,875 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.31 and a 200 day moving average of $49.10. The firm has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.25. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $37.91 and a 12 month high of $55.75. Delta Air Lines also was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 8,778 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 113% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,113 put options.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.02). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The business had revenue of $10.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post $5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 24.25%.

In related news, Director George N. Mattson bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.44 per share, with a total value of $272,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 61,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,795,014.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $199,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,223 shares in the company, valued at $4,170,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 191,000 shares of company stock worth $287,440 and sold 75,700 shares worth $4,171,150. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 78.0% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 713,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,368,000 after acquiring an additional 312,863 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 57.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 116,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,236,000 after acquiring an additional 42,150 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 15.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,381,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,262,000 after acquiring an additional 181,027 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 10.0% in the first quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 1,861,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,567,000 after acquiring an additional 169,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.7% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 55,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout the United States and across the world. The Company’s segments include Airline and Refinery. The Company’s route network is centered around a system of hub, international gateway and airports that the Company operates in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St.

