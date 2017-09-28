Delivery Hero AG (DHER) Given a €33.50 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €33.50 ($39.88) price objective on Delivery Hero AG (ETR:DHER) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DHER. Berenberg Bank set a €33.20 ($39.52) target price on Delivery Hero AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. UBS AG set a €27.00 ($32.14) target price on Delivery Hero AG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €32.00 ($38.10) target price on Delivery Hero AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup Inc. set a €36.00 ($42.86) target price on Delivery Hero AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €30.00 ($35.71) target price on Delivery Hero AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Delivery Hero AG presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €32.10 ($38.21).
Shares of Delivery Hero AG (DHER) traded up 0.530% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €33.979. The company had a trading volume of 732 shares. Delivery Hero AG has a one year low of €33.71 and a one year high of €34.10.
About Delivery Hero AG
