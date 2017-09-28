DELHI BANK CORP COM USD10 (DWNX) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

DELHI BANK CORP COM USD10 (NASDAQ:DWNX) declared a dividend on Friday, September 15th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.164 per share on Friday, October 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

DELHI BANK CORP COM USD10 (NASDAQ:DWNX) remained flat at $28.25 on Wednesday. DELHI BANK CORP COM USD10 has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $28.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.86 and a 200 day moving average of $27.87. The firm has a market cap of $43.34 million and a PE ratio of 32.29.

