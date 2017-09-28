Deborah L. Ferree Sells 10,073 Shares of DSW Inc. (DSW) Stock

DSW Inc. (NYSE:DSW) Chairman Deborah L. Ferree sold 10,073 shares of DSW stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $216,871.69. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 113,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,452,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of DSW Inc. (NYSE:DSW) traded down 0.56% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.38. 1,122,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. DSW Inc. has a one year low of $15.14 and a one year high of $25.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.41 and its 200 day moving average is $18.62.

DSW (NYSE:DSW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $680.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.66 million. DSW had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DSW Inc. will post $1.50 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. DSW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

DSW declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 33.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

DSW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of DSW in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. B. Riley upgraded shares of DSW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.50 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Standpoint Research lowered shares of DSW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity set a $17.00 target price on shares of DSW and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DSW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSW. FNY Managed Accounts LLC purchased a new position in shares of DSW in the first quarter worth $100,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DSW in the first quarter worth $120,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of DSW in the first quarter worth $143,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DSW by 3.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of DSW in the second quarter worth $196,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DSW Company Profile

DSW Inc is a footwear retailer. The Company offers an assortment of brand name dress, casual and athletic footwear and accessories for women, men and kids. The Company operates through two segments: the DSW segment (DSW), which includes DSW stores and dsw.com, and the Affiliated Business Group (ABG) segment.

