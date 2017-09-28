Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)’s share price dropped 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $77.55 and last traded at $77.71. Approximately 6,189,649 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 253% from the average daily volume of 1,753,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.14.

DRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up from $83.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.86.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.289 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.69 and a 200-day moving average of $84.83.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 26.06%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post $4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 65.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4,601.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,464,253 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $959,215,000 after buying an additional 11,220,403 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3,640.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 737,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,717,000 after buying an additional 717,963 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,275,399 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $115,348,000 after buying an additional 510,969 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,211,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,189,048,000 after buying an additional 487,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,250,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $104,598,000 after buying an additional 443,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company. The Company owned and operated 1,536 restaurants through its subsidiaries in the United States and Canada, as of May 29, 2016. The Company’s segments include Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining (which includes The Capital Grille, and Eddie V’s Prime Seafood and Wildfish Seafood Grille (Eddie V’s)) and Other Business (which includes Yard House, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, consumer-packaged goods and franchise revenues).

