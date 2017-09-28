Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at Royal Bank Of Canada

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank Of Canada from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Wednesday. They currently have a sector perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Maxim Group upgraded Darden Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Darden Restaurants from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darden Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.86.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) traded down 0.47% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 990,089 shares. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $60.16 and a one year high of $95.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.27.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 26.06% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post $4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 65.12%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company. The Company owned and operated 1,536 restaurants through its subsidiaries in the United States and Canada, as of May 29, 2016. The Company’s segments include Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining (which includes The Capital Grille, and Eddie V’s Prime Seafood and Wildfish Seafood Grille (Eddie V’s)) and Other Business (which includes Yard House, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, consumer-packaged goods and franchise revenues).

