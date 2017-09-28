Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori Sells 62,460 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Stock

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) insider Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 62,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $3,307,257.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,005,906.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Abbott Laboratories (ABT) traded up 2.86% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.64. 14,860,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $37.38 and a 52 week high of $54.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.04.
Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post $2.49 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.30%.
ABT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (up previously from $47.50) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.64.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.7% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,427 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 45.8% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 625,064 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $27,760,000 after acquiring an additional 196,395 shares in the last quarter. Loeb Partners Corp bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,363,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.3% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 32,780 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 44.2% during the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 1,580,827 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $70,205,000 after acquiring an additional 484,423 shares in the last quarter. 71.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Abbott Laboratories Company Profile
Abbott Laboratories is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of a range of healthcare products. The Company operates through four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products and Vascular Products. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products include a range of branded generic pharmaceuticals manufactured around the world and marketed and sold outside the United States.
Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.