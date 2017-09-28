CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (CTMX) Director Frederick W. Gluck Sells 5,000 Shares

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Director Frederick W. Gluck sold 5,000 shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $86,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) traded up 1.51% on Thursday, hitting $18.19. The stock had a trading volume of 97,095 shares. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $20.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.48 and a 200 day moving average of $15.31. The company’s market capitalization is $670.61 million.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $8.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 206.33% and a negative return on equity of 84.61%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post ($1.49) EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $313,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $190,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 20.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 75,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 12,652 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 52.5% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 101,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $13,729,000. 59.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. BidaskClub raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 8th. Wedbush started coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CytomX Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.67.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company uses its Probody technology platform to create cancer immunotherapies against clinically validated targets, as well as to develop cancer therapeutics against difficult-to-drug targets. Its pipeline is focused on the development of therapies in a set of modalities: Probody cancer immunotherapies, Probody drug conjugates, T-cell engaging Probody bispecifics and ProCAR-NK cell therapies.

