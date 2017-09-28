Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Has $232,000 Stake in AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) (ABC)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC maintained its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) (NYSE:ABC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,450 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BP PLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) in the 1st quarter worth about $1,859,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 38,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 10,031 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) in a research note on Sunday, September 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC set a $95.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.86.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) traded down 2.33% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.51. 258,467 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.43. AmerisourceBergen Corporation has a 52 week low of $68.38 and a 52 week high of $97.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.95.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 56.07%. The business had revenue of $38.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Corporation will post $5.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.02%.

In related news, insider Peyton R. Howell sold 3,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total value of $260,185.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,979,341.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peyton R. Howell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,135 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,116 shares of company stock worth $5,505,275. Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation is a pharmaceutical sourcing and distribution services company. The Company’s segments include Pharmaceutical Distribution and Other. The Company provides services to healthcare providers, and pharmaceutical and biotech manufacturers. As of June 30, 2016, the Pharmaceutical Distribution segment consists of two operating segments, including the operations of AmerisourceBergen Drug Corporation (ABDC) and AmerisourceBergen Specialty Group (ABSG), which distributes specialty drugs to their customers.

