Cutera, Inc. (CUTR) Hits New 12-Month High at $42.30

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $42.30 and last traded at $42.35, with a volume of 192,324 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.45.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Cutera from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Cutera from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cutera in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cutera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

The company has a market cap of $593.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.18 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.64.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The medical device company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $36.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.08 million. Cutera had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 5.07%. Cutera’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cutera, Inc. will post $0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cutera declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 7th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical device company to purchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Cutera news, EVP Ronald J. Santilli sold 1,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $35,457.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,253 shares in the company, valued at $2,896,799.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Apfelberg sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total value of $38,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,309 shares of company stock valued at $1,965,520 over the last 90 days. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Cutera by 7.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,221 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its position in Cutera by 8.4% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 7,216 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new stake in Cutera in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Cutera in the second quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cutera in the second quarter valued at $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and servicing of laser and other energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners across the world. The Company offers products based on product platforms, such as enlighten, excel HR, truSculpt, excel V and xeo, each of which enables physicians and other practitioners to perform aesthetic procedures for customers.

