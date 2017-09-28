Critical Survey: Electronics for Imaging (EFII) and Key Tronic Corporation (KTCC)

Electronics for Imaging (NASDAQ: EFII) and Key Tronic Corporation (NASDAQ:KTCC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Electronics for Imaging and Key Tronic Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electronics for Imaging $988.02 million 2.02 $130.87 million $0.98 43.94 Key Tronic Corporation $467.80 million 0.16 $16.78 million $0.51 13.76

Electronics for Imaging has higher revenue and earnings than Key Tronic Corporation. Key Tronic Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Electronics for Imaging, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.6% of Key Tronic Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Electronics for Imaging shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Key Tronic Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Electronics for Imaging has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Key Tronic Corporation has a beta of -0.11, meaning that its stock price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Electronics for Imaging and Key Tronic Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electronics for Imaging 4.70% 5.58% 3.07% Key Tronic Corporation 1.20% 5.08% 2.41%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Electronics for Imaging and Key Tronic Corporation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electronics for Imaging 1 2 10 0 2.69 Key Tronic Corporation 0 0 1 0 3.00

Electronics for Imaging presently has a consensus price target of $51.44, suggesting a potential upside of 19.47%. Key Tronic Corporation has a consensus price target of $9.25, suggesting a potential upside of 31.77%. Given Key Tronic Corporation’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Key Tronic Corporation is more favorable than Electronics for Imaging.

Summary

Electronics for Imaging beats Key Tronic Corporation on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Electronics for Imaging Company Profile

Electronics For Imaging, Inc. is engaged in digital printing, focused on the transformation of the printing, packaging, ceramic tile decoration, and textile industries from the use of traditional analog-based printing to digital on-demand printing. It operates through three segments. The Industrial Inkjet segment consists of its VUTEk and Matan super-wide and wide format display graphics, Reggiani textile, Jetrion label and packaging and Cretaprint ceramic tile decoration and construction material industrial digital inkjet printers; ceramic, water-based, and thermoforming ink, and digital inkjet printer parts, and professional services. The Productivity Software segment consists of a software suite that enables automated end-to-end business and production workflows for the print and packaging industry. The Fiery segment consists of digital front ends that transform digital copiers and printers into networked printing devices for the office, industrial and commercial printing markets.

Key Tronic Corporation Company Profile

Key Tronic Corporation, doing business as KeyTronicEMS Co., is engaged in contract manufacturing for a range of products. The Company provides electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of a range of products. The Company provides engineering services, procurement and distribution, materials management, manufacturing and assembly services, in-house testing, and customer service. The Company provides EMS services, such as product design, surface mount technologies (SMT) and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly (PCBA), tool making, precision plastic molding, sheet metal fabrication, liquid injection molding, complex assembly, automated tape winding, prototype design and full product assembly. The Company’s manufacturing operations are located in Oakdale, Minnesota; Fayetteville, Arkansas; Corinth, Mississippi; Harrodsburg, Kentucky, and foreign manufacturing operations in Juarez, Mexico, and Shanghai, China.

