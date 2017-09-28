CRH Medical Corp Expected to Post FY2018 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share (CRH)

CRH Medical Corp (TSE:CRH) – Clarus Securities raised their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CRH Medical Corp in a research note issued on Monday. Clarus Securities analyst N. Atkinson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.10. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for CRH Medical Corp’s FY2019 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on CRH Medical Corp from C$6.75 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TD Securities lowered their target price on CRH Medical Corp from C$5.50 to C$4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Beacon Securities downgraded CRH Medical Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on CRH Medical Corp from C$7.00 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on CRH Medical Corp from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.06.

Shares of CRH Medical Corp (CRH) traded down 1.03% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,596 shares. CRH Medical Corp has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $12.35. The firm has a market cap of $214.15 million and a PE ratio of 29.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day moving average of $7.16.

About CRH Medical Corp

CRH Medical Corporation is a Canada-based healthcare products and services company. The Company focused on providing physicians with services and products for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. The Company also provides anesthesiology services to gastroenterologists in the United States through its subsidiaries.

