Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 5th. Analysts expect Costco Wholesale Corporation to post earnings of $1.99 per share for the quarter.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ COST) opened at 164.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $72.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.91 and its 200 day moving average is $165.08. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 52 week low of $142.11 and a 52 week high of $183.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Costco Wholesale Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COST. UBS AG raised shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation in a research report on Monday. Vetr lowered shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.04 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.40.

In other Costco Wholesale Corporation news, Director John W. Meisenbach sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $159,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,974 shares in the company, valued at $792,109.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $477,120. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale Corporation

Costco Wholesale Corporation is engaged in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States and Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Spain, and through its subsidiaries in Taiwan and Korea. As of August 28, 2016, the Company operated 715 warehouses across the world.

