Copart, Inc. (CPRT) Stake Increased by Arlington Value Capital LLC

Arlington Value Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 252,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,455 shares during the period. Copart accounts for 0.9% of Arlington Value Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Arlington Value Capital LLC owned 0.11% of Copart worth $8,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Copart by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Copart by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Copart by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Copart by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advantus Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Copart by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 13,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ CPRT) traded down 0.737% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.355. 178,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.93 and its 200 day moving average is $36.82. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.37 and a 1-year high of $34.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.696 and a beta of 1.19.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.42 million. Copart had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post $1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPRT. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Copart in a report on Thursday, July 6th.

Copart, Inc (Copart) is a provider of online auctions and vehicle remarketing services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Brazil, Ireland, Spain and India. The Company also provides vehicle remarketing services in Germany. The Company operates through two segments: United States and International.

