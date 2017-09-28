Contrasting West Pharmaceutical Services (WST) & DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY)

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE: WST) and DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Dividends

West Pharmaceutical Services pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. DENTSPLY SIRONA pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. West Pharmaceutical Services pays out 22.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. DENTSPLY SIRONA pays out -10.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. DENTSPLY SIRONA has raised its dividend for 24 consecutive years. DENTSPLY SIRONA is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares West Pharmaceutical Services and DENTSPLY SIRONA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets West Pharmaceutical Services 11.42% 14.02% 9.32% DENTSPLY SIRONA -20.57% 7.24% 5.02%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for West Pharmaceutical Services and DENTSPLY SIRONA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score West Pharmaceutical Services 0 0 3 0 3.00 DENTSPLY SIRONA 1 1 7 0 2.67

West Pharmaceutical Services presently has a consensus price target of $115.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.80%. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus price target of $65.88, indicating a potential upside of 10.62%. Given West Pharmaceutical Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe West Pharmaceutical Services is more favorable than DENTSPLY SIRONA.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.6% of West Pharmaceutical Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.9% of DENTSPLY SIRONA shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of West Pharmaceutical Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of DENTSPLY SIRONA shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

West Pharmaceutical Services has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DENTSPLY SIRONA has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares West Pharmaceutical Services and DENTSPLY SIRONA’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio West Pharmaceutical Services $1.54 billion 4.57 $317.90 million $2.34 40.68 DENTSPLY SIRONA $3.84 billion 3.56 $823.80 million ($3.47) -17.16

DENTSPLY SIRONA has higher revenue and earnings than West Pharmaceutical Services. DENTSPLY SIRONA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than West Pharmaceutical Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

DENTSPLY SIRONA beats West Pharmaceutical Services on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. is a manufacturer of packaging components and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products. The Company’s products include vial containment solutions, prefillable systems, self-injection platforms, cartridge systems and components, reconstitution and transfer systems, intradermal delivery solutions, specialty components, and contract manufacturing and analytical services. The Company’s segments include Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment develops commercial and operational strategies across its global network, with specific emphasis on product offerings to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers. The Contract-Manufactured Products segment serves as an integrated business focused on the design, manufacture and automated assembly of various devices, primarily for pharmaceutical, diagnostic and medical device customers.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. is a manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies. The Company develops, manufactures, and markets solutions offering, including dental and oral health products, as well as other consumable medical devices. It operates through two segments: Dental and Healthcare Consumables, and Technologies. The dental industry encompasses the diagnosis, treatment and prevention of disease and ailments of the teeth, gums and supporting bone. Its principal dental product categories are dental consumable products, dental laboratory products, dental specialty products and dental equipment. Additionally, its consumable medical device products are used for urological and surgical applications. These products are produced by the Company in the United States and internationally and are distributed throughout the world under various brand names, including ANKYLOS, AQUASIL ULTRA, ARTICADENT, ATLANTIS, CALIBRA, CAULK, CAVITRON, CELTRA, DELTON, DENTSPLY, DETREY and DYRACT.

