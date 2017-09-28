Contrasting Teledyne Technologies (TDY) and Uni-Pixel (UNXL)

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE: TDY) and Uni-Pixel (NASDAQ:UNXL) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Teledyne Technologies Incorporated alerts:

82.9% of Teledyne Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.3% of Uni-Pixel shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Teledyne Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Uni-Pixel shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Teledyne Technologies and Uni-Pixel’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teledyne Technologies $2.32 billion 2.44 $420.20 million $5.44 29.50 Uni-Pixel $4.91 million 0.76 -$28.13 million ($0.70) -0.07

Teledyne Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Uni-Pixel. Uni-Pixel is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Teledyne Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Teledyne Technologies and Uni-Pixel, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teledyne Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50 Uni-Pixel 0 2 0 0 2.00

Teledyne Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $153.50, indicating a potential downside of 4.36%. Uni-Pixel has a consensus target price of $1.21, indicating a potential upside of 2,272.55%. Given Uni-Pixel’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Uni-Pixel is more favorable than Teledyne Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Teledyne Technologies and Uni-Pixel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teledyne Technologies 8.44% 13.80% 6.82% Uni-Pixel -675.26% -627.00% -249.93%

Risk and Volatility

Teledyne Technologies has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Uni-Pixel has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Teledyne Technologies beats Uni-Pixel on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets. The Company’s segments include Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment. Digital Imaging segment includes sensors, cameras and systems, within the visible, infrared, ultraviolet and X-ray spectra. Aerospace and Defense Electronics segment provides electronic components and subsystems and communications products, including defense electronics. Engineered Systems segment provides systems engineering and integration and technology development, as well as manufacturing solutions.

About Uni-Pixel

Uni-Pixel, Inc. develops and markets touch sensor films for the touch screen and flexible electronics markets. The Company’s roll-to-roll electronics manufacturing process patterns fine line conductive elements on thin films. The Company markets its technologies for touch panel sensor and hard coat resin for cover glass replacement, and protective cover film applications under the XTouch and Diamond Guard brands. The Company is engaged in the optical design and manufacturing of microstructured polymer film materials and related technologies for the display, flexible electronics and automotive industries. It makes transparent conductive films and flexible electronic films for high volume, roll to roll patterning of flexible thin-film conductor patterns. The Company sells the touch screen films under the brand XTouch, as sub-components of a fully assembled touch sensor module. The Company has developed a hard coat resin that can be applied using film, spray or inkjet coating methods.

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.