Contrasting Genomic Health (GHDX) & Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO)

Genomic Health (NASDAQ: GHDX) and Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Genomic Health and Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genomic Health $334.47 million 3.26 $2.61 million ($0.14) -224.64 Inovio Pharmaceuticals $51.84 million 10.98 -$70.60 million ($1.08) -5.84

Genomic Health has higher revenue and earnings than Inovio Pharmaceuticals. Genomic Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inovio Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.9% of Genomic Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.8% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.2% of Genomic Health shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Genomic Health and Inovio Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genomic Health 1 5 1 0 2.00 Inovio Pharmaceuticals 0 2 8 0 2.80

Genomic Health currently has a consensus price target of $31.83, suggesting a potential upside of 1.22%. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $20.90, suggesting a potential upside of 231.22%. Given Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Inovio Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Genomic Health.

Risk and Volatility

Genomic Health has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.75, meaning that its stock price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Genomic Health and Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genomic Health -1.50% -4.33% -3.39% Inovio Pharmaceuticals -153.46% -63.67% -46.77%

Summary

Genomic Health beats Inovio Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genomic Health

Genomic Health, Inc. is a healthcare company that provides genomic-based diagnostic tests to personalize cancer treatment. The Company develops and commercializes genomic-based clinical laboratory services. The Company’s Oncotype IQ Genomic Intelligence Platform is consisted of its flagship line of Oncotype DX gene expression tests, as well as its Oncotype SEQ Liquid Select test. Its research and development activities are focused on developing a pipeline of tests to optimize the treatment of various cancers including breast, colon, prostate and other cancers. It offers its Oncotype DX tests as a clinical laboratory service, where it analyzes the expression levels of genes in tumor tissue samples and provides physicians with a quantitative gene expression profile expressed as a single quantitative score, which it calls a Recurrence Score for invasive breast cancer and colon cancer, a DCIS Score for ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS), and a Genomic Prostate Score, for prostate cancer.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Inovio) is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which is involved in developing deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) immunotherapies and vaccines focused on treating and preventing cancers and infectious diseases. The Company’s DNA-based immunotherapies, in combination with its electroporation delivery devices, generates immune responses, in particular T cells, in the body to fight target diseases. It has completed, current or planned clinical programs of its SynCon immunotherapies for human papillomavirus (HPV)-caused pre-cancers and cancers, influenza, prostate cancer, breast/lung/pancreatic cancer, hepatitis C virus (HCV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), Ebola, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) and Zika virus. With its immunotherapy platform, as well as with its CELLECTRA electroporation delivery technology, it has a pipeline of pre-clinical and clinical stage products that have generated in vivo immune responses.

