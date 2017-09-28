Contrasting Expedia (EXPE) & The Priceline Group (PCLN)

Expedia (NASDAQ: EXPE) and The Priceline Group (NASDAQ:PCLN) are both large-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Expedia and The Priceline Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Expedia 3.49% 10.98% 3.40% The Priceline Group 20.51% 33.10% 16.30%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Expedia and The Priceline Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Expedia 0 4 22 1 2.89 The Priceline Group 0 5 25 0 2.83

Expedia presently has a consensus target price of $163.52, suggesting a potential upside of 12.00%. The Priceline Group has a consensus target price of $1,950.18, suggesting a potential upside of 7.21%. Given Expedia’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Expedia is more favorable than The Priceline Group.

Dividends

Expedia pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. The Priceline Group does not pay a dividend. Expedia pays out 56.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.4% of Expedia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.4% of The Priceline Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.0% of Expedia shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of The Priceline Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Expedia has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Priceline Group has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Expedia and The Priceline Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Expedia $9.45 billion 2.34 $1.19 billion $2.11 69.20 The Priceline Group $11.48 billion 7.77 $4.34 billion $47.10 38.62

The Priceline Group has higher revenue and earnings than Expedia. The Priceline Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Expedia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

The Priceline Group beats Expedia on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Expedia Company Profile

Expedia, Inc. is an online travel company. The Company operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies (Core OTA), trivago, Egencia and HomeAway. The Company’s Core OTA segment provides a range of travel and advertising services to its customers across the world, through a range of brands, including Expedia.com and Hotels.com in the United States, and localized Expedia and Hotels.com Websites throughout the world, Orbitz.com, Expedia Affiliate Network, Hotwire.com, Travelocity, Wotif Group, CarRentals.com and Classic Vacations. The Company’s trivago segment sends referrals to online travel companies and travel service providers from its hotel metasearch Websites. Its Egencia segment, which also includes Orbitz Worldwide (Orbitz) for Business, provides managed travel services to corporate customers across the world. The Company’s HomeAway segment operates an online marketplace for the vacation rental industry.

The Priceline Group Company Profile

The Priceline Group Inc. is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands. Its other brands include KAYAK, Rentalcars.com and OpenTable, Inc. (OpenTable). As of December 31, 2016, Booking.com offered accommodation reservation services for over 1,115,000 properties in over 220 countries and territories on its various Websites and in over 40 languages, which included over 568,000 vacation rental properties (updated property counts were available on the Booking.com Website).

