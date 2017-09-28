Comparing Pharmacyclics (PCYC) and Bio-Techne Corp (TECH)

Pharmacyclics (NASDAQ: PCYC) and Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) are both healthcare companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Pharmacyclics Inc. alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Pharmacyclics and Bio-Techne Corp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pharmacyclics 0 0 0 0 N/A Bio-Techne Corp 0 2 3 0 2.60

Bio-Techne Corp has a consensus price target of $126.33, suggesting a potential upside of 3.98%. Given Bio-Techne Corp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bio-Techne Corp is more favorable than Pharmacyclics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.4% of Bio-Techne Corp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Bio-Techne Corp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Pharmacyclics and Bio-Techne Corp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pharmacyclics 2.02% 1.93% 1.52% Bio-Techne Corp 12.93% 14.19% 8.43%

Dividends

Bio-Techne Corp pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Pharmacyclics does not pay a dividend. Bio-Techne Corp pays out 66.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pharmacyclics and Bio-Techne Corp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pharmacyclics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bio-Techne Corp $563.00 million 8.07 $186.35 million $1.94 62.63

Bio-Techne Corp has higher revenue and earnings than Pharmacyclics.

Summary

Bio-Techne Corp beats Pharmacyclics on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pharmacyclics

Pharmacyclics, Inc. is an integrated biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune-mediated diseases. The Company’s commercial product is IMBRUVICA (ibrutinib), which is an oral, single-agent therapy indicated for the treatment of blood cancer. The Company markets IMBRUVICA in the United States for four United States. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved indications for the treatment of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) who have received at least one prior therapy; all lines of CLL with deletion of the short arm of chromosome 17 (del 17p CLL); mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) who have received at least one prior therapy, and all lines of Waldenstrom’s macroglobulinemia (WM). It is also pursuing the development of IMBRUVICA for Graft versus host disease (GvHD). In addition, it has a pre-clinical testing program underway to develop inhibitors of BTK for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

About Bio-Techne Corp

Bio-Techne Corporation develops, manufactures and sells biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. The Company operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Clinical Controls and Protein Platforms. The Biotechnology segment develops, manufactures and sells biotechnology research and diagnostic products, such as cytokines, growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies and related reagents, across the world. The Clinical Controls segment develops and manufactures controls, calibrators, immunoassays and other reagents for the global clinical market. The Protein Platforms segment develops and commercializes systems and consumables for protein analysis. It markets immunoassays on different testing platforms, including microtiter-plate based kits sold under the trade name Quantikine, and immunoassays based on planar spotted surfaces and microfluidic-based multiplex immunoassays on automated testing platform.

Receive News & Ratings for Pharmacyclics Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharmacyclics Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.