Comparing Hydrogenics Corporation (HYGS) & PowerSecure International (POWR)

Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ: HYGS) and PowerSecure International (NYSE:POWR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

Get Hydrogenics Corporation alerts:

This table compares Hydrogenics Corporation and PowerSecure International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hydrogenics Corporation -39.04% -88.76% -21.38% PowerSecure International -9.44% -24.74% -12.37%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hydrogenics Corporation and PowerSecure International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hydrogenics Corporation $31.79 million 4.01 -$9.14 million ($0.98) -8.55 PowerSecure International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

PowerSecure International has higher revenue, but lower earnings than Hydrogenics Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Hydrogenics Corporation and PowerSecure International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hydrogenics Corporation 0 1 3 0 2.75 PowerSecure International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hydrogenics Corporation presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.40%. Given Hydrogenics Corporation’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Hydrogenics Corporation is more favorable than PowerSecure International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.2% of Hydrogenics Corporation shares are held by institutional investors. 26.1% of Hydrogenics Corporation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hydrogenics Corporation beats PowerSecure International on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hydrogenics Corporation

Hydrogenics Corp is a Canada-based firm, which designs and manufactures hydrogen generation products based on water electrolysis technology, and fuel cell products based on proton exchange membrane (PEM) technology. The Company’s segments are Onsite Generation and Power Systems. The OnSite Generation segment is based in Oevel, Belgium and develops products for industrial gas, hydrogen fueling and renewable energy storage markets. The Power business segment is based in Mississauga, Canada, with a satellite facility in Gladbeck, Germany. The Company’s products include HySTAT hydrogen generation equipment and HyPM fuel cell products. It has facilities in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada; Oevel-Westerlo, Belgium, and Gladbeck, Germany. It also has sales and service offices in Eastern Europe and North America. The Company has operations in Belgium, Canada and Germany with satellite offices in the United States and branch offices in Russia and Indonesia. Its products are sold around the world.

About PowerSecure International

PowerSecure International, Inc. is a provider of products and services to electric utilities and to their commercial, institutional and industrial customers. The Company operates through four segments: Distributed Generation, Solar Energy, Utility Infrastructure and Energy Efficiency. Its Distributed Generation segment manufactures, installs and operates electric generation equipment on site at a facility where the power is used, including commercial, institutional and industrial operations. The Solar Energy segment is operated by its PowerSecure Solar subsidiary. Its Solar Energy systems use photovoltaic (PV) solar panels to provide utilities and their customers with environmentally friendly power to augment their power requirements. The Utility Infrastructure solutions are focused on helping electric utilities design, upgrade and maintain infrastructure that enhances the efficiency of their grid systems. It has over two primary Energy Efficiency product and service offerings.

Receive News & Ratings for Hydrogenics Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrogenics Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.