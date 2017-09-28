Comparing 1st Constitution Bancorp (NJ) (FCCY) & Mountain Comm Banc (MCBI)

1st Constitution Bancorp (NJ) (NASDAQ: FCCY) and Mountain Comm Banc (NASDAQ:MCBI) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 1st Constitution Bancorp (NJ) and Mountain Comm Banc’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1st Constitution Bancorp (NJ) $43.99 million 3.38 $8.39 million $1.04 17.74 Mountain Comm Banc N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

1st Constitution Bancorp (NJ) has higher revenue and earnings than Mountain Comm Banc.

Profitability

This table compares 1st Constitution Bancorp (NJ) and Mountain Comm Banc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1st Constitution Bancorp (NJ) 17.32% 8.13% 0.83% Mountain Comm Banc N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.1% of 1st Constitution Bancorp (NJ) shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of 1st Constitution Bancorp (NJ) shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

1st Constitution Bancorp (NJ) pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Mountain Comm Banc does not pay a dividend. 1st Constitution Bancorp (NJ) pays out 19.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for 1st Constitution Bancorp (NJ) and Mountain Comm Banc, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1st Constitution Bancorp (NJ) 0 1 0 0 2.00 Mountain Comm Banc 0 0 0 0 N/A

1st Constitution Bancorp (NJ) presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.44%. Given 1st Constitution Bancorp (NJ)’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe 1st Constitution Bancorp (NJ) is more favorable than Mountain Comm Banc.

Summary

1st Constitution Bancorp (NJ) beats Mountain Comm Banc on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp (NJ)

1st Constitution Bancorp is the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a commercial bank, which is engaged in the business of commercial and retail banking. The Company operates through the Community Banking segment. The Community Banking segment consists of construction, commercial, retail and mortgage banking operations. As a community bank, the Bank offers a range of services (including demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and consumer/installment loans) to individuals, small businesses and not-for-profit organizations principally in the Fort Lee area of Bergen County and in Middlesex, Mercer, Somerset and Monmouth Counties of New Jersey. The Bank’s Mortgage Warehouse Funding Group offers revolving lines of credit that are available to licensed mortgage banking companies (the Warehouse Line of Credit). The Bank’s investment activities are classified as available for sale and held to maturity securities.

About Mountain Comm Banc

MetroCorp Bancshares, Inc. is a holding company for MetroBank, National Association (MetroBank). The Company operates branches in niche markets through its subsidiary banks, MetroBank and Metro United Bank, by providing personalized service to the communities in Houston, Dallas, San Diego, Los Angeles, and San Francisco metropolitan areas. The primary lending focus of the Company is to small and medium-sized businesses in a variety of industries. The types of deposits vary from noninterest-bearing demand deposit transaction accounts to interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal (NOW) and money market transaction accounts, savings accounts, and various termed time deposits such as certificates of deposit (CD’s) and individual retirement accounts (IRA’s). The primary lending focus of the Company is to small and medium-sized businesses in a variety of industries. In January 2014, East West Bancorp Inc completed the acquisition of MetroCorp Bancshares Inc.

