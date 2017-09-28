Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) Holdings Cut by Trust Co. of Oklahoma

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Comcast Corporation were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Comcast Corporation by 97.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 199,519,367 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,499,933,000 after purchasing an additional 98,570,377 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Comcast Corporation by 97.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 97,454,749 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,663,324,000 after purchasing an additional 48,147,456 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Comcast Corporation by 95.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 59,716,372 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,244,768,000 after purchasing an additional 29,199,805 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Comcast Corporation by 103.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,323,747 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,117,212,000 after purchasing an additional 28,597,277 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast Corporation by 56.9% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 34,799,928 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,308,129,000 after purchasing an additional 12,625,830 shares during the period. 81.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 3,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $144,932.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,717.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 2,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $83,186.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,096.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. Instinet reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Comcast Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. ValuEngine raised Comcast Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. TD Securities assumed coverage on Comcast Corporation in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut Comcast Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.83.

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) traded down 1.69% on Thursday, reaching $37.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,202,951 shares. The company has a market cap of $178.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Corporation has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $42.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.19.

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.85 billion. Comcast Corporation had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 11.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Corporation will post $2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Comcast Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.74%.

Comcast Corporation Company Profile

Comcast Corporation is a media and technology company. The Company has two primary businesses: Comcast Cable and NBCUniversal. Its Comcast Cable business operates in the Cable Communications segment. Its NBCUniversal business operates in four business segments: Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment and Theme Parks.

