Cohu, Inc. (COHU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $23.65

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.65 and last traded at $23.70, with a volume of 179,764 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.15.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COHU shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cohu in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Cohu in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cohu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.04 million, a PE ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 0.88.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $93.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.91 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post $1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Cohu’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

In other Cohu news, VP Hock Woo Chiang sold 10,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $203,541.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 90,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,531.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Donahue sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $1,340,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 444,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,935,155.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,844 shares of company stock valued at $2,947,792. Corporate insiders own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 119,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 68,700 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 32,408 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 12,147 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 18,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 409,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,568,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc is a supplier of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors and thermal sub-systems used by global semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors. It develops, manufactures, sells and services a line of equipment capable of handling a range of integrated circuits and light-emitting diodes.

