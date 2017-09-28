Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) Given New $52.00 Price Target at HSBC Holdings plc

Coca-Cola Company (The) (NYSE:KO) had its price target upped by HSBC Holdings plc from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Vetr raised shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola Company (The) has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.12.

Coca-Cola Company (NYSE KO) traded up 0.750% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.975. 4,327,150 shares of the company were exchanged. Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $39.88 and a 1-year high of $46.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.492 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.43.

Coca-Cola Company (The) (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Coca-Cola Company (The) had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Company will post $1.90 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola Company (The)’s payout ratio is 154.17%.

In other Coca-Cola Company (The) news, VP Kathy N. Waller sold 8,952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $409,733.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 109,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,012,181.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,718 shares in the company, valued at $4,541,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 366,835 shares of company stock worth $16,874,246. Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Company (The) by 5.0% during the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) by 59.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) in the second quarter valued at about $138,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) by 8.6% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) in the second quarter valued at about $142,000. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Coca-Cola Company is a beverage company. The Company owns or licenses and markets non-alcoholic beverage brands, primarily sparkling beverages and a range of still beverages, such as waters, flavored waters and enhanced waters, juices and juice drinks, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, sports drinks, dairy and energy drinks.

