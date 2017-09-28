CME Group Inc. (CME) Position Held by Frontier Wealth Management LLC

Frontier Wealth Management LLC held its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CME. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new position in CME Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in CME Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in CME Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. RidgeWorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in CME Group by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. RidgeWorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new position in CME Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group Inc. alerts:

Shares of CME Group Inc. (CME) traded down 0.0939% on Thursday, hitting $134.4037. 204,004 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.4349 and a beta of 0.72. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.95 and a 52-week high of $134.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.73 and its 200-day moving average is $122.14.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.05 million. CME Group had a net margin of 46.05% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post $4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.99%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CME shares. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of CME Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.22.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Pankau sold 300 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.78, for a total value of $37,434.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,243.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Terrence A. Duffy sold 21,815 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.89, for a total transaction of $2,702,660.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 110,711 shares in the company, valued at $13,715,985.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,244 shares of company stock worth $6,021,890. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “CME Group Inc. (CME) Position Held by Frontier Wealth Management LLC” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/28/cme-group-inc-cme-position-held-by-frontier-wealth-management-llc.html.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its exchanges, provides products across all asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products and metals. The Company’s segment primarily consists of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc (CME), Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc (CBOT), New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc (NYMEX) and Commodity Exchange, Inc (COMEX) exchanges.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.