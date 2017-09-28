Clorox Company (The) (CLX) Holdings Cut by Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Clorox Company (The) (NYSE:CLX) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Clorox Company (The) were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Clorox Company (The) during the first quarter worth $104,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Clorox Company (The) by 3.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clorox Company (The) by 0.6% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clorox Company (The) by 0.7% in the first quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation grew its stake in shares of Clorox Company (The) by 5.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CLX. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective (up from $136.00) on shares of Clorox Company (The) in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Clorox Company (The) in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Clorox Company (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut Clorox Company (The) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Clorox Company (The) in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.81.

In related news, COO Dawn C. Willoughby sold 2,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $297,804.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James E. Foster sold 9,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total value of $1,365,847.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,777.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,242 shares of company stock valued at $2,944,449. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clorox Company (NYSE CLX) traded up 1.06% on Thursday, reaching $130.70. The company had a trading volume of 398,559 shares. Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $111.24 and a 52-week high of $141.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.40.

Clorox Company (The) (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Clorox Company (The) had a return on equity of 190.67% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clorox Company will post $5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Clorox Company (The)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.04%.

About Clorox Company (The)

The Clorox Company is a manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products. The Company sells its products primarily through mass retail outlets, e-commerce channels, wholesale distributors and medical supply distributors. The Company operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle and International.

