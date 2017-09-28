CityFibre Infrastructure Holdings PLC’s (CFHL) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Numis Securities Ltd

Numis Securities Ltd reissued their sell rating on shares of CityFibre Infrastructure Holdings PLC (LON:CFHL) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. Numis Securities Ltd currently has a GBX 35 ($0.47) price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 138 ($1.86) price objective on shares of CityFibre Infrastructure Holdings PLC in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of CityFibre Infrastructure Holdings PLC in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. They issued an add rating and a GBX 62 ($0.83) price objective on the stock. Finally, Macquarie reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.34) price objective on shares of CityFibre Infrastructure Holdings PLC in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 92.20 ($1.24).

CityFibre Infrastructure Holdings PLC Company Profile

CityFibre Infrastructure Holdings plc is a provider of wholesale fiber optic infrastructure. The Company designs, builds and operates pure-fiber networks across the United Kingdom. The Company’s operations relate to the management of transformational fiber optic infrastructure. Its solutions include Fibre-to-the-Premises, Metro Fibre Networks, Fibre-to-the-Tower and Fibre-to-the-Home.

