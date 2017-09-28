Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,750,674 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 371,673 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 4.0% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Cisco Systems worth $86,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the first quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,187 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.3% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 4,858 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the first quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 149,127 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,040,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 26.8% during the first quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 53,054 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 11,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $1,217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John T. Chambers sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $7,785,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 729,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,710,557.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 25,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $821,954.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,996 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,071.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 485,138 shares of company stock worth $15,347,574 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday. Vetr downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.13 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Cowen and Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ CSCO) traded down 0.1532% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.4287. The stock had a trading volume of 5,711,113 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.72 and a 200 day moving average of $32.41. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.12 and a 52 week high of $34.60. The firm has a market cap of $165.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.5941 and a beta of 1.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.61. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post $2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.73%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs and sells a range of products, provides services and delivers integrated solutions to develop and connect networks around the world. The Company operates through three geographic segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific, Japan and China (APJC).

