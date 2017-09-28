Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Thursday. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 17.01% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley set a $48.00 target price on shares of Cinemark Holdings and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cinemark Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cinemark Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Cinemark Holdings from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cinemark Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

Shares of Cinemark Holdings (NYSE CNK) traded down 1.085% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.015. 688,820 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.22 and a 200-day moving average of $39.67. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.391 and a beta of 1.06. Cinemark Holdings has a 52 week low of $32.03 and a 52 week high of $44.84.

Cinemark Holdings (NYSE:CNK) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. Cinemark Holdings had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The company had revenue of $751.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings will post $2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zoradi bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.83 per share, for a total transaction of $164,150.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 167,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,497,580.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Cinemark Holdings by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Cinemark Holdings in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Cinemark Holdings by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Cinemark Holdings in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cinemark Holdings by 224.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is engaged in the motion picture exhibition business with theatres in the United States (U.S.), Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Paraguay, Curacao and Bolivia. The Company manages its business in two segments: U.S.

