CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 19 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,630 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 19 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.0% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $38,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,544,538 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,667,392,000 after purchasing an additional 186,756 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $157,189,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 401.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 158,030 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $140,100,000 after purchasing an additional 126,534 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 883,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $783,286,000 after purchasing an additional 93,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 893.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 91,200 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $80,853,000 after purchasing an additional 82,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $981.74, for a total value of $697,035.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,312 shares in the company, valued at $15,032,402.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $986.52, for a total value of $536,666.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,444,935.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,083 shares of company stock valued at $8,874,850 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) traded up 0.46% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $955.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,454,045 shares. The company has a market cap of $458.86 billion, a PE ratio of 242.93 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $973.80 and a 200-day moving average of $952.61. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $710.10 and a 12-month high of $1,083.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($1.00). The company had revenue of $37.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.18 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 9.38%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post $3.64 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Instinet restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. BidaskClub cut Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,220.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,125.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,107.47.

Amazon.com, Inc offers a range of products and services through its Websites. The Company operates through three segments: North America, International and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The Company’s products include merchandise and content that it purchases for resale from vendors and those offered by third-party sellers.

