Chilton Capital Management LLC Sells 3,946 Shares of Sempra Energy (SRE)

Chilton Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,946 shares during the period. Sempra Energy comprises approximately 1.3% of Chilton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $11,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Watermark Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $411,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,031,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $454,591,000 after buying an additional 80,131 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 3,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Timber Hill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,104,000. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $563,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy (SRE) traded down 0.45% during trading on Thursday, hitting $113.99. 239,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $92.95 and a 12 month high of $120.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.61 and its 200-day moving average is $113.75. The stock has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.55.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post $5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.8225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $3.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.74%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SRE. BidaskClub upgraded Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays PLC cut shares of Sempra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy is a holding company. The Company’s principal operating units are Sempra Utilities, which includes its San Diego Gas & Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas) and Sempra South American Utilities segments, and Sempra Infrastructure, which includes its Sempra Mexico, Sempra Renewables and Sempra LNG & Midstream segments.

