CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 711 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation (MCD)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,269 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. McDonald’s Corporation makes up approximately 1.3% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in McDonald’s Corporation were worth $2,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Corporation by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 74,994 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,718,000 after acquiring an additional 19,549 shares in the last quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Corporation by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 11,649 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Corporation by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,014 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Corporation by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,986 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Corporation by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. 67.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP David Ogden Fairhurst sold 4,782 shares of McDonald’s Corporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.05, for a total value of $751,013.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,125.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 25,322 shares of McDonald’s Corporation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $4,013,537.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,810,181.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,938 shares of company stock valued at $11,033,009. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on MCD. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s Corporation in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s Corporation in a research report on Friday, September 8th. UBS AG set a $160.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s Corporation and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays PLC restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $173.00 price target (up previously from $164.00) on shares of McDonald’s Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co set a $170.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.19.

Shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) traded up 2.59% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $158.04. 2,209,343 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 0.70. McDonald’s Corporation has a 1-year low of $110.33 and a 1-year high of $161.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.07.

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.08. McDonald’s Corporation had a negative return on equity of 264.89% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post $6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. McDonald’s Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

About McDonald’s Corporation

McDonald’s Corporation (McDonald’s) operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants. The Company’s restaurants serve a locally relevant menu of food and drinks sold at various price points in over 100 countries. The Company’s segments include U.S., International Lead Markets, High Growth Markets, and Foundational Markets and Corporate.

