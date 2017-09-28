Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $80.12 Million Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,131,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.09% of Gilead Sciences worth $80,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 987,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,002,000 after purchasing an additional 94,118 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 460,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,570,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 16,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,214,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,775,000 after purchasing an additional 9,857 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) traded down 3.26% on Thursday, reaching $81.13. 6,127,362 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.19. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.76 and a 1-year high of $86.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.54 and a 200-day moving average of $70.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.45. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 42.90% and a return on equity of 66.07%. The company had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post $8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 22.58%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider John C. Martin sold 73,333 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $5,206,643.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,199,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,197,799. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregg H. Alton sold 40,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $2,960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,174,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 466,819 shares of company stock valued at $36,740,240 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GILD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $86.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.29.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The Company’s portfolio of products and pipeline of investigational drugs includes treatments for Human Immunodeficiency Virus/Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (HIV/AIDS), liver diseases, cancer, inflammatory and respiratory diseases and cardiovascular conditions.

