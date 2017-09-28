Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK) Given Buy Rating at Maxim Group

Maxim Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a $5.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

“Summary Check-Cap announced that the company has filed for the CE Mark registration of C-Scan. Sure, that is positive news. We worry that the reported 44% sensitivity” in N=45 subjects is low but we see room for that number to rise with improved software. The press release goes on to state that in the analysis for polyps, specificity was 89%”. Sensitivity strongly correlated (R-squared = 0.98) to the percentage of the colon scanned. Sensitivity was 78% (p<0.05) and 100% (p<0.05) for subjects where greater than 50% and 70% of the colon was scanned, respectively. Specificity was consistent for all subjects. We conclude that for CE Mark and in Europe where the standard of care is comparable (stool test) that the data should support an approval. We also recognize however that the US standard will be much higher as the US comparison must be colonoscopy (85-90%) sensitive.",” Maxim Group’s analyst commented.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CHEK. ValuEngine raised shares of Check-Cap from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check-Cap from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $6.00 price target on shares of Check-Cap and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) traded up 3.13% on Wednesday, hitting $1.98. 217,758 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s market cap is $33.62 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day moving average is $1.78. Check-Cap has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $2.95.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts forecast that Check-Cap will post ($0.63) EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Check-Cap stock. Sabby Management LLC boosted its holdings in Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) by 467.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,418,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,169,061 shares during the quarter. Check-Cap makes up about 0.1% of Sabby Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Sabby Management LLC owned about 8.36% of Check-Cap worth $2,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check-Cap Company Profile

Check-Cap Ltd. (Check-Cap) is a clinical-stage medical diagnostics company. The Company is engaged in the development of an ingestible imaging capsule that utilizes low-dose X-rays for the detection and imaging of colonic polyps and colorectal cancers, or CRC. The Company’s system consists of main components, such as ingestible scanning capsule; Capsule Positioning System (CPS), a recorder worn on the patient’s back, and a personal computer (PC)-based work station for data reconstruction and image processing.

