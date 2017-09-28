Chartwell Retirement Residences (CSH_UN:CA) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on October 16th

Chartwell Retirement Residences (NASDAQ:CSH_UN:CA) announced a dividend on Friday, September 15th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share on Monday, October 16th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

