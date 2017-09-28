Cerecor Inc. (CERC) Major Shareholder Acquires $11,161.60 in Stock

Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund purchased 13,952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.80 per share, with a total value of $11,161.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Armistice Capital Master Fund also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cerecor Inc. alerts:

On Friday, September 22nd, Armistice Capital Master Fund purchased 14,660 shares of Cerecor stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.78 per share, with a total value of $11,434.80.

On Wednesday, September 20th, Armistice Capital Master Fund purchased 51,369 shares of Cerecor stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.75 per share, with a total value of $38,526.75.

On Friday, September 8th, Armistice Capital Master Fund purchased 4,299 shares of Cerecor stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.74 per share, with a total value of $3,181.26.

On Friday, September 1st, Armistice Capital Master Fund purchased 39,479 shares of Cerecor stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.76 per share, with a total value of $30,004.04.

On Tuesday, August 29th, Armistice Capital Master Fund purchased 113,649 shares of Cerecor stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.73 per share, with a total value of $82,963.77.

On Thursday, August 24th, Armistice Capital Master Fund purchased 120,435 shares of Cerecor stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.66 per share, with a total value of $79,487.10.

On Monday, August 21st, Armistice Capital Master Fund purchased 219,792 shares of Cerecor stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.60 per share, with a total value of $131,875.20.

On Wednesday, August 16th, Armistice Capital Master Fund bought 954,228 shares of Cerecor stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.61 per share, with a total value of $582,079.08.

Shares of Cerecor Inc. (CERC) traded up 2.47% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.83. The stock had a trading volume of 636,897 shares. Cerecor Inc. has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $5.60. The firm’s market cap is $21.62 million. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average of $0.66.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.15. Cerecor had a negative return on equity of 1,325.84% and a negative net margin of 1,106.99%. The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cerecor Inc. will post ($1.07) earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/28/cerecor-inc-cerc-major-shareholder-acquires-11161-60-in-stock.html.

Cerecor Company Profile

Cerecor, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing drug candidates for patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. The Company has a portfolio of clinical and preclinical compounds that it is developing for a range of indications, including CERC-301, which is an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD); CERC-501, which is for substance use disorders and adjunctive treatment of MDD, and CERC-406, which is for the treatment of cognitive impairment.

Receive News & Ratings for Cerecor Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerecor Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.