Cerecor Inc. (CERC) Major Shareholder Acquires $11,161.60 in Stock

Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund purchased 13,952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.80 per share, with a total value of $11,161.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Armistice Capital Master Fund also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 22nd, Armistice Capital Master Fund purchased 14,660 shares of Cerecor stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.78 per share, with a total value of $11,434.80.
- On Wednesday, September 20th, Armistice Capital Master Fund purchased 51,369 shares of Cerecor stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.75 per share, with a total value of $38,526.75.
- On Friday, September 8th, Armistice Capital Master Fund purchased 4,299 shares of Cerecor stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.74 per share, with a total value of $3,181.26.
- On Friday, September 1st, Armistice Capital Master Fund purchased 39,479 shares of Cerecor stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.76 per share, with a total value of $30,004.04.
- On Tuesday, August 29th, Armistice Capital Master Fund purchased 113,649 shares of Cerecor stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.73 per share, with a total value of $82,963.77.
- On Thursday, August 24th, Armistice Capital Master Fund purchased 120,435 shares of Cerecor stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.66 per share, with a total value of $79,487.10.
- On Monday, August 21st, Armistice Capital Master Fund purchased 219,792 shares of Cerecor stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.60 per share, with a total value of $131,875.20.
- On Wednesday, August 16th, Armistice Capital Master Fund bought 954,228 shares of Cerecor stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.61 per share, with a total value of $582,079.08.
Shares of Cerecor Inc. (CERC) traded up 2.47% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.83. The stock had a trading volume of 636,897 shares. Cerecor Inc. has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $5.60. The firm’s market cap is $21.62 million. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average of $0.66.
Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.15. Cerecor had a negative return on equity of 1,325.84% and a negative net margin of 1,106.99%. The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cerecor Inc. will post ($1.07) earnings per share for the current year.
Cerecor Company Profile
Cerecor, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing drug candidates for patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. The Company has a portfolio of clinical and preclinical compounds that it is developing for a range of indications, including CERC-301, which is an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD); CERC-501, which is for substance use disorders and adjunctive treatment of MDD, and CERC-406, which is for the treatment of cognitive impairment.
