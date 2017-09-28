Cenkos Securities plc (CNKS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Cenkos Securities plc (LON:CNKS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 6.10 ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of GBX 292.50 billion for the quarter. Cenkos Securities plc had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 14.29%.

Shares of Cenkos Securities plc (LON:CNKS) traded up 5.63% during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 102.00. 66,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Cenkos Securities plc has a 52 week low of GBX 68.60 and a 52 week high of GBX 122.00. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 54.29 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 97.46 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 98.87.

About Cenkos Securities plc

Cenkos Securities plc (Cenkos) is a United Kingdom-based independent institutional securities company. The Company’s principal activity is institutional stockbroking. Cenkos provides corporate finance, corporate broking, research and execution securities services to small and mid-cap growth companies, and other companies, across a range of industry sectors, as well as investment funds.

