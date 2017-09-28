BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cato Corporation (The) (NYSE:CATO) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

CATO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Cato Corporation (The) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. MKM Partners reissued a neutral rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Cato Corporation (The) in a research report on Friday, June 9th.

Get Cato Corporation (The) alerts:

Shares of Cato Corporation (NYSE:CATO) traded down 0.97% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.30. 116,293 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.26 and a 200 day moving average of $18.61. The company has a market capitalization of $330.24 million, a P/E ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.13. Cato Corporation has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $36.64.

Cato Corporation (The) (NYSE:CATO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $207.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.50 million. Cato Corporation (The) had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cato Corporation will post $0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Cato Corporation (The) (CATO) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/28/cato-corporation-the-cato-upgraded-to-sell-by-bidaskclub.html.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.98%. Cato Corporation (The)’s dividend payout ratio is 206.25%.

In other news, Director Daniel Harding Stowe acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.27 per share, with a total value of $99,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,109.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Cato Corporation (The) by 21.5% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in Cato Corporation (The) during the second quarter worth about $339,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its position in Cato Corporation (The) by 20.1% during the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 21,618 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Airain ltd lifted its position in Cato Corporation (The) by 15.3% during the second quarter. Airain ltd now owns 31,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in Cato Corporation (The) by 7.4% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 38,676 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the period. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cato Corporation (The)

The Cato Corporation is a fashion specialty retailer. The Company’s merchandise lines include dressy, career, and casual sportswear, dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, handbags, men’s wear and lines for kids and newborns. The Company has two segments: the operation of a fashion specialty stores segment (Retail Segment) and a credit card segment (Credit Segment).

Receive News & Ratings for Cato Corporation (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cato Corporation (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.