Carnival Corporation (CCL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Argus

Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at Argus in a note issued to investors on Thursday. They presently have a $67.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $78.00. Argus’ target price points to a potential upside of 3.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CCL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carnival Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (up previously from $69.00) on shares of Carnival Corporation in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Corporation in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Corporation in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Carnival Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Carnival Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.54.

Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) traded up 0.71% on Thursday, hitting $64.13. 1,834,113 shares of the stock traded hands. Carnival Corporation has a 1-year low of $45.80 and a 1-year high of $69.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.59. The company has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.74. Carnival Corporation also was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 8,594 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 409% compared to the typical volume of 1,690 call options.

Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.09. Carnival Corporation had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Carnival Corporation will post $3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carnival Corporation news, insider Alan Buckelew sold 15,000 shares of Carnival Corporation stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $1,005,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,110,637.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCL. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Carnival Corporation by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,891,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,446,000 after acquiring an additional 281,960 shares during the last quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Carnival Corporation during the 1st quarter worth $17,954,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH purchased a new position in Carnival Corporation during the 1st quarter worth $6,112,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Carnival Corporation by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Carnival Corporation by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 82,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Corporation Company Profile

Carnival Corporation is a leisure travel company. The Company is a cruise company of global cruise guests, and a provider of vacations to all cruise destinations throughout the world. The Company operates in four segments: North America, EAA, Cruise Support and, Tour and Other. The Company’s North America segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises (Princess) and Seabourn.

