Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 261 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Index (IWM)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Index (NYSE:IWM) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Index were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Index by 19.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Index by 19.6% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Index by 388.9% during the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Index by 64.9% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Index during the second quarter worth approximately $137,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Index (NYSE:IWM) traded down 0.193% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $147.155. The company had a trading volume of 10,179,949 shares. iShares Russell 2000 Index has a one year low of $114.88 and a one year high of $147.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.72. iShares Russell 2000 Index also saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 497,211 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 391% compared to the average volume of 101,254 call options.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be issued a $0.3485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%.

iShares Russell 2000 Index Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

