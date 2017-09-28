Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $5.77 Million Position in Cedar Fair, L.P. (FUN)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Cedar Fair, L.P. worth $5,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Cedar Fair, L.P. by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,061,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,099 shares during the last quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cedar Fair, L.P. by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 625,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,446,000 after purchasing an additional 26,315 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cedar Fair, L.P. by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,478,000 after purchasing an additional 22,243 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Cedar Fair, L.P. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,274,000. Finally, Overbrook Management Corp raised its stake in Cedar Fair, L.P. by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 476,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,391,000 after purchasing an additional 29,606 shares during the last quarter. 51.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cedar Fair, L.P. (FUN) traded down 0.14% on Thursday, hitting $64.33. 8,687 shares of the stock were exchanged. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 52 week low of $56.23 and a 52 week high of $72.56. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.00 and its 200-day moving average is $68.86.

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $392.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.78 million. Cedar Fair, L.P. had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 1,048.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post $2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a $0.855 dividend. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Cedar Fair, L.P.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.30%.

In related news, CEO Matthew A. Ouimet sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total value of $129,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,538,615.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew A. Ouimet sold 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $626,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,833,043.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,100 shares of company stock valued at $957,099. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, FBR & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.22.

Cedar Fair, L.P. Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. is an operator of regional amusement parks. The Company operates within a segment of amusement/water parks with accompanying resort facilities. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned approximately 11 amusement parks, two separately gated outdoor water parks, one indoor water park and five hotels.

