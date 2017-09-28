CarMax Inc (KMX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $75.89

CarMax Inc (NYSE:KMX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $75.89 and last traded at $75.93, with a volume of 1,908,659 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.35.

KMX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $72.00 price target on CarMax and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised CarMax from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. UBS AG downgraded CarMax from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $66.00) on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.32.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 22nd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CarMax Inc will post $3.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 26,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $1,721,657.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,550,189.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 18,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.06, for a total value of $1,195,295.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,021,261.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 154,515 shares of company stock valued at $10,108,759. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in CarMax by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in CarMax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in CarMax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in CarMax by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC boosted its position in CarMax by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period.

CarMax, Inc (CarMax) is a holding company. The Company is a retailer of used vehicles. The Company operates through two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF). The Company’s CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations, excluding financing provided by CAF.

