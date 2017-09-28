Carlson Capital Management Has $432,000 Position in General Electric Company (GE)

Carlson Capital Management reduced its position in shares of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,989 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,787 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in General Electric were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 62,157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management lifted its holdings in General Electric by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management now owns 212,848 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. Longer Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Longer Investments Inc. now owns 141,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 38,044 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its holdings in General Electric by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 31,724 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Bank lifted its holdings in General Electric by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 151,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 7,468 shares during the last quarter. 54.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Alexander Dimitrief purchased 1,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.54 per share, for a total transaction of $47,121.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 65,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,675,347.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James S. Tisch purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.56 per share, with a total value of $2,456,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 233,253 shares of company stock valued at $5,860,264. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vetr raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.93 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Shares of General Electric Company (GE) traded down 0.3824% on Thursday, reaching $24.2768. 19,795,830 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $210.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.5698 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.46. General Electric Company has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $32.38.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. General Electric had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $29.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Electric Company will post $1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 118.52%.

General Electric Company Profile

