Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMAG)

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Thursday. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.51% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on AMAG. BidaskClub downgraded AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank AG set a $24.00 price objective on AMAG Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup Inc. decreased their price objective on AMAG Pharmaceuticals to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.75.
Shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ AMAG) traded down 4.74% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.10. The stock had a trading volume of 796,861 shares. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $36.83. The firm’s market cap is $638.71 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.80.
AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.18. AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4.81% and a negative net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $158.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AMAG Pharmaceuticals will post ($1.38) EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, SVP Julie Krop sold 4,938 shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $98,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 67,790.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,995,412 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,647,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988,054 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,085,348 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,576,000 after purchasing an additional 176,832 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,789,932 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,336,000 after purchasing an additional 267,873 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,215,249 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,361,000 after purchasing an additional 189,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 800,055 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,721,000 after purchasing an additional 121,137 shares in the last quarter.
About AMAG Pharmaceuticals
AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The Company’s segment is the manufacture, development and commercialization of products and services for use in treating various conditions, with a focus on maternal health, anemia management and cancer supportive care. Its offerings focus on maternal health, anemia management and cancer supportive care, including its product, Makena (hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection); services related to the collection, processing and storage of umbilical cord blood stem cell and cord tissue units operated through Cord Blood Registry (CBR); its product, Feraheme (ferumoxytol), for intravenous (IV) use, and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse.
