AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Thursday. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AMAG. BidaskClub downgraded AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank AG set a $24.00 price objective on AMAG Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup Inc. decreased their price objective on AMAG Pharmaceuticals to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.75.

Get AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. alerts:

Shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ AMAG) traded down 4.74% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.10. The stock had a trading volume of 796,861 shares. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $36.83. The firm’s market cap is $638.71 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.80.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.18. AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4.81% and a negative net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $158.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AMAG Pharmaceuticals will post ($1.38) EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/28/cantor-fitzgerald-reaffirms-hold-rating-for-amag-pharmaceuticals-inc-amag.html.

In other news, SVP Julie Krop sold 4,938 shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $98,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 67,790.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,995,412 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,647,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988,054 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,085,348 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,576,000 after purchasing an additional 176,832 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,789,932 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,336,000 after purchasing an additional 267,873 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,215,249 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,361,000 after purchasing an additional 189,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 800,055 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,721,000 after purchasing an additional 121,137 shares in the last quarter.

About AMAG Pharmaceuticals

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The Company’s segment is the manufacture, development and commercialization of products and services for use in treating various conditions, with a focus on maternal health, anemia management and cancer supportive care. Its offerings focus on maternal health, anemia management and cancer supportive care, including its product, Makena (hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection); services related to the collection, processing and storage of umbilical cord blood stem cell and cord tissue units operated through Cord Blood Registry (CBR); its product, Feraheme (ferumoxytol), for intravenous (IV) use, and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse.

Receive News & Ratings for AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.